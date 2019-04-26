Singapore steps up security measures at key locations, religious institutions

These measures come after the recent attacks in Christchurch and Sri Lanka, the police say.

SINGAPORE: Checks and patrols at key locations and religious institutions have been "stepped up" following the recent attacks in New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the Singapore Police Force said on Friday (Apr 26).

"The police will continue to monitor developments closely and calibrate security measures according to the threat environment," a spokesperson told CNA.

Sri Lanka was rocked by a series of bomb blasts in and around Colombo on Easter Sunday, killing more than 250 people, including foreigners. About 500 people were injured.

The attacks hit high-end hotels as well as churches where worshippers were attending Easter services.

Sri Lanka remains on edge as the US State Department warned that "terrorist groups" are continuing to plot possible attacks in the country.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, and Sri Lanka's government said initial investigations suggested that the attacks had been carried out as "retaliation" for shootings at two mosques in New Zealand that killed 50 people in March.

The attack in Christchurch last month was carried out by a right-wing extremist armed with semi-automatic weapons during afternoon prayers, and was dubbed a terrorist act by Prime Minister Jacinda Arden.

The suspect, 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, has been charged with murder.

It is not just Singapore that has stepped up security measures following the attacks. Neighbours Malaysia said on Thursday its police have stepped up security at embassies, consulates and places of worship across the country.

Besides stepping up security measures, Singapore police said everyone has an important role to play in keeping the country safe.

It called on members of the public who spot any suspicious person or items to contact the police at 999 or provide information using i-Witness via the Police@SG app or at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.