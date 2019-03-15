Singapore strongly condemns Christchurch shootings; no reports of Singaporeans injured

SINGAPORE: Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Friday (Mar 15).

“There can be no justification for such attacks against civilians at the two mosques,” MFA said.

Advertisement

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and bereaved families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

The shootings during Friday prayers left at least 49 dead and dozens more injured. It was New Zealand's worst mass shooting.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There have been no reports of Singaporeans injured in the shootings, said MFA, adding that it is providing assistance to some Singaporeans who have contacted the ministry because their family members are in Christchurch.

"The Singapore High Commission will continue to liaise closely with the New Zealand authorities and monitor the situation," said MFA.



"HEINOUS ACT"

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he is deeply shocked by the attack, calling it a heinous act.



"New Zealand is far away from the upheavals and turbulence of the Middle East, and far away from Southeast Asia and its terrorist groups, yet it experienced this attack," Mr Lee wrote on Facebook.

"It is a sombre reminder that terrorism remains a serious threat across the world, and that Singapore must be constantly vigilant and prepared," he added.



"This heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and hatred, and create divisions within societies. We need to respond with unity, fortitude and resilience."



Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said Singapore stands in solidarity with New Zealand during this difficult time.



"Shocked and dismayed by news of the terrorist attacks at the Masjid Al-Noor and Linwood Masjid in Christchurch," he said.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones."

MFA advised Singaporeans in Christchurch to remain vigilant and follow the advice of local police. They are also advised to contact friends and family to let them know they are safe.



Those who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore High Commission or MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore High Commission in Wellington

Tel: +64-4-470-0850

Emergency contact: +64-21-280-3161

Email: singhc_wlg@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24hrs)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg