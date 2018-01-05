Singapore students shine in IB exams

SINGAPORE: Students who sat for the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma examinations in Singapore did well last year, based on results released on Friday (Jan 5).

In particular, students from the Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and the School of the Arts (SOTA) performed better than their previous cohorts.

At ACS (I), 84.7 per cent of its 444 students who sat for the IB exams last year scored 40 to 45 points, the highest band possible. This was the school's best showing since the diploma was first offered in 2006.

Andre Wong, one of 27 students from ACS (I) who achieved the perfect score of 45 points, said he plans to pursue medicine.

"I find a lot of satisfaction in making people happy and in spreading joy," the 18-year-old said. "So for me there's quite an exciting journey ahead."

At SOTA, the only school in Singapore that offers the IB Career-related Programme (IBCP), which requires students to do an internship, 93 per cent of its IBCP cohort achieved perfect scores.

It was the school's best showing since offering the IBCP three years ago.

"I knew from a young age that I wanted to be an artist," said Andre Chong, 18, one of the students who achieved a perfect score. "The IBCP is so catered towards students who know they want to be involved in the arts. The programme ... allows us the time and space to develop and practise our art form and become better at our skills."

SOTA principal Ms Lim Geok Cheng said the IB helps develop all-rounded students as the programme requires students to take up subjects that span the languages, humanities, sciences and the arts.

"The IB curriculum allows students to see across the various disciplines and to have multiple perspectives of things," she said. "This helps our arts curriculum because it encourages our students to be highly creative."

At Hwa Chong International School, all 117 students who took the IB exams passed, the third cohort to achieve a 100 per cent pass rate since 2010. About half of the batch scored at least 38 points, qualifying them for top universities worldwide.