Singapore supplies additional treated water to Malaysia at Johor's request

SINGAPORE: Singapore's water agency PUB said on Sunday (Jan 6) that it supplied additional treated water to Malaysia this week after pollution disrupted production at Johor's water plants.

"Production at Johor's water plants was disrupted recently by pollution to the river catchment. PUB's Johor River Waterworks was not affected by the incident," said PUB in a statement.

Advertisement

"At Johor’s request, PUB helped to tide Johor residents over the water supply disruption by turning on PUB’s Pasir Gudang offtake and supplying an additional 6 million of gallons per day (mgd) of treated water between 2 and 4 January 2019.

"This was on top of the 16 mgd that we usually supply Johor," it added.

Singapore is required to supply Johor with 5 mgd of treated water, said PUB, citing the 1962 Water Agreement.

"In practice, we have been supplying 16 mgd of treated water to Johor at their request. On top of this, between 2 and 4 January 2019, we have supplied a further 6 mgd of treated water (above the 16 mgd of treated water) to Johor when it needed more water because its water plants experienced pollution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Last year, we similarly supplied additional water in excess of the usual 16 mgd for 20 days at the request of Johor," said the agency.

PUB added that it has supplied all the additional treated water above 5 mgd "on a goodwill basis at the same price as under the 1962 Water Agreement".

The price, the agency stated, is 50 sen per 1,000 gallons, "which is a fraction of the cost of treating the water".

"This has been done without prejudice to our rights under the 1962 Water Agreement," said PUB, noting the "long-standing cooperation between the water agencies of the two countries".

"PUB has thus far been responsive in assisting Johor residents to reduce the impact of their water disruptions, in the spirit of good neighbourliness," it added.