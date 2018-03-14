Singapore paddlers confirm spots at Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) has revealed the list of players it will be fielding for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast next month, which includes usual suspects Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu.

The women’s team will also include Zhou Yihan, Lin Ye and Zhang Wanling, the STTA said in a media conference on Wednesday (Mar 14).

The men’s team will be made up of Gao Ning, Pang Xuejie, Ethan Poh, Beh Kunting and Koen Pang.

“We told the team that they should try to grab every single medal that there is out there, that’s offered to them. And to do their very best,” said STTA president Ellen Lee.

“We have been sending them to all the tournaments around the world. In fact, we send them to different opens. So long as there is something they can qualify for, we send them there. Because we wanted them to accumulate as much experience and exposure as possible, from standing at the international stage. Fighting for a medal,” added Ms Lee.

“We hope that with all the accumulated training sessions, and the exposure that they have gained during this period of time, they would be able to deliver their best.”

The Commonwealth Games will run from Apr 4 to 15 in Gold Coast, Australia.