Taekwondo: SNOC appoints interim committee to manage selection of athletes

SINGAPORE: An interim committee has been appointed to manage the selection of taekwondo athletes, following the suspension of Singapore Taekwondo Federation’s (STF) membership by World Taekwondo (WT) and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

The STF held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Sunday (May 19) where members voted in favour of the recommendations on the agenda, among them, the acceptance to allow an interim committee to be appointed by SNOC to oversee the management of STF.



Advertisement

The members include Mr S Sinnathurai, a regional director and 1999 SEA Games taekwondo gold medallist; Mr Chris Chan, secretary-general of SNOC; Mr Toh Boon Yi from the Singapore Sports Institute; and Mr Mark Chay of the SNOC Athletes’ Commission.



In a statement late on Sunday, the SNOC said the interim committee will be headed by Dr Tan Eng Liang, vice-president of the SNOC and former chairman of the Singapore Sports Council.

"The interim committee will set out to work immediately to address and remedy, among others, issues of governance, selection and high performance management raised by World Taekwondo (WT) and the SNOC," the statement said.

"The priority is to put fair and transparent processes and policies in place so the STF can operate in a professional environment with transparency and proper governance and that athletes’ interests are protected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The objective is to ensure that the house is in order for the long-term good of the sport, and to reinstate STF’s membership with WT. "



STF's plight came into the limelight after WT contacted the SNOC in October last year, expressing its “concern” over the mass resignations of seven STF management committee members and how the matter was handled.

Following findings from a review, the SNOC expressed grave concerns in the governance and high performance management of the STF. The SNOC then suspended STF from its affiliation with the international governing body with immediate effect.