Singapore and Taiwan in talks about possible travel bubble: Reports

Singapore and Taiwan are in talks about a possible travel bubble, Taiwan’s health minister Chen Shih-chung reportedly said on Thursday (Mar 18).



Singapore relaxed restrictions on arrivals from Taiwan in December, allowing travellers from the island to go about their activities without serving a stay-home notice if they test negative for COVID-19 upon arrival.



Since then, Singaporean authorities have pushed for a reciprocal policy in Taiwan, Mr Chen was reported as saying by Focus Taiwan.



The two sides are in discussions but no formal proposal has been made yet, several Taiwanese media outlets reported.



Taiwan News reported on Thursday that Taiwan’s transport minister Lin Chia-lung said the island is discussing travel bubbles with several countries, including Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.



The Pacific nation of Palau announced an air travel bubble with Taiwan earlier this week, with the travel bubble set to kick off on Apr 1. Palau has not recorded a single case of COVID-19, while Taiwan has reported 990 cases and 10 deaths.