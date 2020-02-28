Singapore targets to halve peak emissions by 2050, achieve net zero emissions 'as soon as viable' in second half of century

SINGAPORE: As part of efforts to tackle climate change, Singapore will aim to halve its 2030 peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and to achieve net zero emissions "as soon as viable" in the second half of the century, said Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean on Friday (Feb 28).

This move is part of the country's long-term low-emission development strategy (LEDS), said Mr Teo during the Committee of Supply debate. In addition, Singapore will also enhance its nationally determined contribution (NDC), to peak emissions at the equivalent of 65 million tonnes of carbon dioxide around 2030 and expand the scope of its pledge to include a seventh greenhouse gas, nitrogen trifluoride, within this ceiling.

This is in line with Singapore's existing NDC set in 2015, where the Government had pledged that by 2030, it would reduce emission intensity by 36 per cent from 2005 levels.

"Our enhanced 2030 NDC and LEDS build on policies and initiatives we have progressively implemented over the years. They demonstrate our seriousness and commitment to support international climate action and a low carbon future," said Mr Teo, who chairs the inter-ministerial committee on climate change, which was formed in 2007.

"Setting out our vision well in advance, will provide a clear sense of direction, and give ourselves and our stakeholders, the time to effect a well-managed transition to a low-carbon economy. This will also allow us to grow new sectors in our economy, and create new jobs and opportunities."

Singapore will submit this enhanced NDC to the Paris Agreement and its LEDS to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year, Mr Teo said.

"Constraining our total emissions within this absolute cap up to 2030 means that every sector in Singapore will need to put in significant effort to limit our emissions," said Mr Teo.

"We will need to do so in order to move towards a low carbon nation in the coming decade, with new commercial and industrial enterprises, and new growth areas such as the digital economy. We all have to play a part in reducing our emissions to meet our 2030 commitment."

The development of Singapore's enhanced NDC and LEDS has been guided by a "principled approach", which is "considered, committed and collective", explained Mr Teo.

"Our climate policies and strategies are carefully and thoroughly considered," he said.

"At the same time, we are not exclusively focused on climate change. We look at realistic and practical policies and measures we can implement, taking into account the best available science and technology, and fully integrated with the larger context of the entire range of challenges we face in our national policy framework."

And while Singapore has "limited" alternative energy options, facing "serious constraints compared to better-endowed countries", it remains committed to doing its best, said Mr Teo.

To achieve its LEDS, Singapore will adopt a strategy with three thrusts, said Mr Teo. This means transformations in industry, economy, and society, drawing on technologies such as carbon capture, as well as international collaboration in areas such as well-functioning carbon markets.

"Each thrust will contribute to halving our emissions. We will pursue all three vigorously to achieve our aspiration," he said.

"The extent to which potential emission reductions from each thrust can be realised will become clearer in the coming years, as we gain experience from implementing our programmes, as technology evolves, and as the modalities for international collaboration and collaboration become formalised. If the actual reductions from each thrust are larger than we now assess, or are available sooner, then we can realise our aspiration earlier.

"On the other hand, if the potential reductions turn out to be less promising, we will still strive to meet our LEDS aspiration to the best of our ability even though the task becomes more difficult."