Singapore to have 7 long weekends in 2020
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Apr 8) released the list of Singapore's public holidays for next year.
There will be seven long weekends, with holidays either falling on a Friday or Monday in 2020.
Four public holidays fall on a Friday:
Good Friday (Apr 10)
Labour Day (May 1)
Hari Raya Haji (Jul 31)
Christmas Day (Dec 25)
Three fall on a Sunday, meaning that the following Monday will be a public holiday:
Chinese New Year (Jan 26)
Hari Raya Puasa (May 24)
National Day (Aug 9)