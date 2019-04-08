Singapore to have 7 long weekends in 2020

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Apr 8) released the list of Singapore's public holidays for next year.

There will be seven long weekends, with holidays either falling on a Friday or Monday in 2020.

Advertisement

Four public holidays fall on a Friday:



Good Friday (Apr 10)

Labour Day (May 1)

Hari Raya Haji (Jul 31)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christmas Day (Dec 25)

Three fall on a Sunday, meaning that the following Monday will be a public holiday:

Chinese New Year (Jan 26)

Hari Raya Puasa (May 24)

National Day (Aug 9)