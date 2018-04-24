Singapore to host 32nd ASEAN Summit from Wednesday

SINGAPORE: Singapore will host the 32nd ASEAN summit and related meetings from Apr 25 to Apr 28 as part of its chairmanship of ASEAN this year.

A Government statement on Tuesday (Apr 24) said that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will chair the summit which will be held at Shangri-La Hotel.

The summit is the first gathering of ASEAN leaders hosted by Singapore this year.

“The leaders will discuss ASEAN’s priorities, as well as the challenges and opportunities that it faces in line with the focus on strengthening ASEAN’s resilience and innovation this year,” the statement said.

They will also exchange views on regional and international developments.

Leading up to the summit, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang will also be chairing the meeting of the ASEAN ministers from the political-security and economic spheres of ASEAN.

