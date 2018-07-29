Singapore to host 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore will host the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings from Jul 30 to Aug 4, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday (Jul 29).



Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will chair the AMM, ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers Meeting, East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum.



Dr Balakrishnan will also co-chair the ASEAN-China Post Ministerial Conference in Singapore’s capacity as ASEAN-China country coordinator.



“At the 51st AMM, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will take stock of progress in regional cooperation and chart the way forward towards implementing the ASEAN Leaders Vision for a Resilient and Innovative ASEAN.

"They will also discuss how to further strengthen ASEAN centrality and unity, review ASEAN’s external relations, and exchange views on regional and international issues,” MFA said.



At the Post Ministerial Conferences, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will meet their counterparts from ASEAN’s dialogue partners, namely Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russian Federation and the United States.



The ASEAN Foreign Ministers will discuss both ongoing and future cooperation, as well as engage their counterparts at the various meetings on key regional and international developments and the evolving regional architecture.