Singapore to pump in S$30m for new regional cybersecurity training centre

The ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence will deliver virtual cyber defence training and exercises for all ASEAN member states, among other things.

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be pumping in S$30 million over the next five years to fully fund the upcoming ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (ASCCE), which is meant to help develop the cybersecurity capabilities of Southeast Asian member states.



A factsheet by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) released on Wednesday (Sep 19), said the ASCCE will fulfill three principal functions:



Cyber think-tank and training centre

To conduct research and provide training in areas spanning international law, cyber strategy, cyber conflict, legislation, cyber norms and other cybersecurity policy issues

To provide CERT-related training as well as facilitate the exchange of cyber threat and attack-related information and best practices

To deliver virtual cyber defence training and exercises for all ASEAN member states

The factsheet also said ASEAN member states and dialogue partners are welcome to contribute to the budget or to specific ASCCE programmes and workshops by either co-funding or sending trainers.



In his speech at the ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity on Wednesday, Minister-in-charge of Cyber Security S Iswaran said the centre will be launched next year as an extension of the ASEAN Cyber Capacity Programme.



He added that the centre was scoped to cover policy, strategy and legislation as well as operations to reflect the government’s conviction in the importance of aligning cyber diplomacy efforts with operational issues.



Mr Iswaran also said Australia, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States have “indicated keen interest” to work with Singapore to develop and deliver programmes under the ASCCE.



The factsheet said the targeted launch date is in the second quarter of next year, and an international advisory panel comprising senior representatives from key partner countries and international organisations will be convened to provide advice on the proposed programmes.



Additionally, an international programme committee will help develop the training curriculum and develop metrics to identify training needs and measure the programme’s effectiveness, it said.