Singapore to remove motorcycle tolls at Tuas Second Link from Jan 21

SINGAPORE: Motorcycle tolls at the Tuas Second Link will be removed from Jan 21, Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 1).

Addressing media queries for a response on Malaysia's decision to remove motorcycle tolls at the second link, MOT said: “We note Malaysia’s removal of motorcycle toll charges at the Second Link. Singapore’s long-standing policy is to match Malaysia’s toll rates.

"Singapore will match the removal of motorcycle tolls at the Second Link from 21 Jan 2019.”

The Malaysian government said it will abolish motorcycle toll fares for the Second Link when it unveiled its 2019 budget on Nov 2.

Following the announcement, Singapore said it will match Malaysia’s motorcycle toll rates.

