Singapore to step up development assistance for other countries in maritime sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore will step up development assistance for other countries in the maritime sector, with the launch of an enhanced five-year technical cooperation and training package for the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and its member states.



Launched by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Wednesday (Apr 25), the package, which is valued at around S$6.5 million, will see Singapore intensify capacity-building and human resource development initiatives for the sector.



This will be done through fellowships, scholarships, workshops and courses, building upon an existing Third Country Training Programme framework signed in 1998.



That framework lets Singapore and the IMO jointly give technical assistance to equip developing member states with expertise to implement regulations and standards.



“In the years after we became independent, many countries helped to train our people and helped us put in place the necessary systems and processes. We believe in paying it forward and sharing our experience with others,” said Mr Khaw.



Singapore will hold additional training courses, and open them to more participants.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It will also provide new fellowships and scholarships for maritime officials to take up studies at the World Maritime University and maritime institutes in Singapore.



In addition, Singapore will work towards enhancing global maritime leadership training, and provide new opportunities for maritime officials to attend programmes conducted by the Maritime and Port Authority Academy.