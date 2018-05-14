Singapore Tourism Board chief Lionel Yeo to step down end May

SINGAPORE: Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive Lionel Yeo will step down on May 31 to join the private sector after 22 years of public service, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (May 14).

“On behalf of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, I would like to express my appreciation to Lionel for his significant contributions to STB and the tourism sector over the last six years,” said MTI Permanent Secretary Loh Khum Yean.

“Under Lionel’s leadership, STB has worked closely with the tourism sector to strengthen our value proposition and product offerings which has helped Singapore achieve consistently strong tourism performance. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Appointed Chief Executive of STB on Jun 1, 2012, Mr Yeo steered STB and the tourism sector to achieve record highs in tourism receipts and visitor arrivals, MTI said in a press release. He spearheaded the development of a new unified brand for Singapore, Passion Made Possible, which was launched in August 2017.

The ministry said that Mr Yeo also initiated a number of projects, such as Singapore: Inside Out which aimed to refresh international perceptions of the Singapore by showcasing its creative talent, and Design Orchard which profiled Singapore's design talent on Orchard Road.



Current STB Deputy Chief Executive Melissa Ow will be appointed Acting Chief Executive with effect from Jun 1, until a new Chief Executive is appointed, MTI added.

