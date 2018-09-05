Singapore Tourism Board to get new chief executive from October

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) new chief executive will be Mr Keith Tan Kean Loong from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

The appointment will take effect from Oct 29, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a media release on Wednesday (Sep 5).

Mr Tan, who is currently deputy secretary (policy) at MINDEF, fills a position left by Mr Lionel Yeo who stepped down as STB chief in May after 22 years of public service.

In MINDEF, Mr Tan has been responsible for defence policy, strategic communications, national education and Total Defence.

He played a key role in strengthening Singapore’s defence relations with international partners, and was also involved in growing MINDEF’s public and social media engagement efforts.



Prior to joining MINDEF, Mr Tan held various senior leadership positions at the Public Service Division's PS21 Office, the Civil Service College's Institute of Governance and Policy and at the Foreign Economic Policy Division in MTI.



