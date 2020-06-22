Singapore Turf Club to resume racing 'behind closed doors' from Jul 11

SINGAPORE: Singapore Turf Club will resume racing behind closed doors from Jul 11 after receiving approval from the Government, it announced in a media release on Monday (Jun 22).

The club will resume racing with “strict health and safe management measures in place” after Singapore entered the second phase of its post-circuit breaker reopening, it added.

Racing fixtures for July to September 2020 will be announced on the club’s racing portal.

“The welfare and health of everyone involved with racing at the Singapore Racecourse remains a top priority for the club,” it said.

“The club will put in place strict protocols and safe management measures to ensure the conduct of race meetings held behind closed doors resumes safely and efficiently, when race operations restart.”

During this period of time, the Singapore Racecourse will not reopen to the public to minimise risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Phase 2 started on Jun 19, during which most activities including limited social gatherings, shopping in retail outlets and dining in F&B outlets, were allowed to resume, subject to safe distancing measures.

In May, Singapore Turf Club announced that some areas of the race course will be temporarily converted into community recovery facilities for foreign workers recovering from the disease.

“We thank our customers for their continued support and seek their understanding that these arrangements are necessary to ensure their safety and well-being, in alignment with the Government’s regulations and guidelines,” it said.

