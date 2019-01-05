Singapore, UK launch ‘partnership for the future’

SINGAPORE: The United Kingdom and Singapore said on Friday (Jan 4) they have launched a “partnership for the future” to broaden and deepen ties between the two countries.

In a joint statement issued by Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the two leaders said the partnership builds on the historical links between both countries.

It said 2019 is a significant year for both Singapore and the UK, as it marks both the bicentennial of the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles in Singapore and the “beginning of a new era” for the UK.

“Our shared beliefs in free trade and international law and our strong commitment to the rules-based multilateral system are the foundations upon which our nations are working together to embrace innovation and technology,” it said. “We also share a commitment towards peace and prosperity in the Asia Pacific.”

The partnership will celebrate both countries’ shared achievements and launch new collaborative initiatives, focusing on four areas of cooperation: Digital economy; sustainable business and innovation; security and defence; and education, culture and youth.

More details on the areas of collaboration and events in celebration of Singapore-UK friendship will be announced later, the statement said.

Mr Hunt is on a two-day official visit to Singapore at the invitation of Dr Balakrishnan. On Friday, Mr Hunt paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, where they reaffirmed the strong and growing ties between Singapore and the UK.