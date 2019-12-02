Singapore to air new recording of national anthem on Dec 3

SINGAPORE: Singapore radio stations will be broadcasting a new recording of the country's national anthem on Tuesday (Dec 3) as part of celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of the anthem, the national flag and the state crest.

It will be broadcast at 11.20am on all Mediacorp, Singapore Press Holdings and SAFRA radio stations.

The new rendition is by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said on Sunday at the One Community Fiesta family sports festival held at Jurong Lake Gardens.



Majulah Singapura, which means "onward Singapore", was composed in 1958 by the late local composer Zubir Said as an official song for the city council of Singapore.



When Singapore attained self-governance in 1959, then deputy prime minister Toh Chin Chye expressed interest in the song as it was written in the region’s indigenous language and would appeal to all races.



It was later adapted and formally introduced as Singapore’s national anthem on Dec 3 that year, along with the national flag and the state crest.



