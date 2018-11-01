Expect more wet weather in first half of November

SINGAPORE: Better keep that umbrella handy - more wet weather is expected for the first half of November, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a media advisory on Thursday (Nov 1).



The first two weeks of November are expected to be wetter than the last fortnight of October, said MSS.

On seven to nine days during this period, light winds coupled with "strong solar heating of land areas" during the day will likely bring moderate to heavy thunderstorms to Singapore.

These are mainly expected in the afternoon and may extend into the evening on a few days. Frequent lightning activity can also be expected, MSS said.



Daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days. But expect lower minimum temperatures of between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius on days with "widespread rainfall", MSS said.

November's forecast is a continuation of the wet weather seen in the second half of October, when thunderstorms fell on most days.

"The wet conditions during the month were due to the occurrence of persistent easterly winds that brought moisture from the tropical central Pacific Ocean to the southern Southeast Asia region between Oct 6 and Oct 14, and localised sea breeze convergence in the latter half of the month," said MSS.



The highest daily total rainfall recorded in October was 109.8mm at Sentosa, and rainfall for the month was "well above average" over many parts of the island.

