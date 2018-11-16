Rainy weather to continue in second half of November

SINGAPORE: Rainy weather is expected to continue in the second half of November as inter-monsoon conditions persist.

It is, however, expected to be less wet than the first half of the month, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly weather outlook on Friday (Nov 16).

Short spells of moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected on five to seven days, mostly in the afternoon. On a few of those days, the rain could continue into the evening.

On three or four days, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds in the morning have been forecast.

This is due to the expected passage of Sumatra squalls moving across Singapore from the Strait of Malacca, said the Met Service.

The daily temperature for the second half of November is expected to be between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius on most days. There may be a few warm days when the daily maximum temperature could reach 34 degrees Celsius, the Met Service said.



In the first half of November, about three-quarters of Singapore received "well above average rainfall", it added.

Flash floods were reported over several parts of the island on Nov 10 and 11. The highest rainfall of 309.6mm, which was 140 per cent above average, was recorded at Bukit Panjang.