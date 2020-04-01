Warm weather with more rainy days expected in the first half of April: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The warm weather is expected to continue in the first two weeks of April, with more rainy days compared to the previous fortnight, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Wednesday (Apr 1).

April is one of the warmest months of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daily temperatures are expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days in the first two weeks of the month, with the daily maximum temperature reaching a high of around 35 degrees Celsius on days when there are few clouds in the sky.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected in the afternoon on most days, the Met Service said, with showers extending into the evening on one or two of those days.

"On a few days, a brief intrusion of a dry air mass extending from South China Sea over the region could bring dry and warm weather over Singapore," the Met Service added in its fortnightly outlook.



Overall, rainfall for the first fortnight of April is expected to be near-normal over most parts of Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore experienced a warm month in March, when the daily maximum temperature was more than 35 degrees Celsius on 10 days. There were 27 days with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34 degrees Celsius.