More thundery showers, warm days over next fortnight: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More thundery showers are expected in the next fortnight, following drier weather in the first half of August, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Friday (Aug 14).

During this period, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius, with daily highs of around 34 degrees Celsius on a few days.

Some warm and humid nights can be expected, with night-time minimum temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius on a few days, the Met Service added.

MONSOON RAINS CONTINUE



Prevailing southwest monsoon conditions are forecast to persist over the next two weeks, the agency said in its fortnightly weather outlook.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers of a short duration are expected between the late morning and afternoon on most days, and could extend into the evening on a few days.

"Convergence of winds in the surrounding vicinity could bring thundery showers over the island on a few nights," said the Met Service.

"In addition, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to the passage of Sumatra squalls are forecast on one or two mornings."



During this period, low-level winds over Singapore are forecast to blow from the southeast or southwest. Winds could blow from the east on a few days, the Met Service said.



Overall, more rainfall is expected in the second half of August compared to the first half.

"In the first fortnight of August 2020, the monsoon rain band was situated over the northern Southeast Asia region," said the Met Service.

This resulted in drier weather over equatorial Southeast Asia including Singapore, it said.



Singapore experienced well below average rainfall over many parts of the island in the first two weeks of August. In particular, the rainfall recorded at Sentosa came in at 84 per cent below average.

The total rainfall for August is forecast to be near-average over most parts of the island, the Met Service said.