Singapore welcomes Trump-Kim talks: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Mar 9) that Singapore welcomes the announcement of plans between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump to meet.

Singapore also welcomes "efforts by all parties to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula", said MFA in the press release.

MFA said it noted North Korea's "reported commitment to denuclearisation and pledge to refrain from further nuclear and missile tests".

"We hope that this will contribute towards lasting peace and eventual denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” MFA added.

South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong made the announcement outside the White House on Thursday night, following talks with Pyongyang earlier this week.

The leaders will meet by May to secure a deal to remove nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.

The White House has confirmed that Trump will meet with Kim to seek a deal on denuclearisation, while stressing US sanctions will remain in place.