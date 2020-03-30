Nominations open for inaugural Singapore 100 Women in Tech list

SINGAPORE: Nominations are now open for the inaugural Singapore 100 Women in Tech list, it was announced on Monday (Mar 30).

Part of the SG Women in Tech initiative, the list aims to feature the diversity of roles and "highlight female role models" in the local infocomm technology industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The list aims to celebrate women who have made significant contributions to tech in Singapore over the past year by showcasing their stories, and in turn inspiring girls to pursue science, technology, engineering and maths.

It was announced by the Singapore Computer Society in partnership with Mediacorp and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

"The women nominated could be the coder who is famed for her coding skills, the AI specialist who has developed new algorithms for healthcare, the entrepreneur who has scaled her start up, the influential business leader who has grown her business and mentored others, or the community leader who has inspired girls and women to love tech," said the organisers in a joint media release.



Nominations are open from Monday until Apr 30, and can be submitted online.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Nominees should have "inspiring, influential and impactful" achievements and contributions, and should also demonstrate qualities such as leadership, tech expertise and community advocacy, said the release.

Nominations should also include a short description of the nominee's area of tech specialisation.

The list will be selected by a committee made up of men and women from academia and industry and who are business leaders in Singapore. The committee will be chaired by Lim Swee Cheang, Senior Advisor and former Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Systems Science, National University of Singapore.



"Mediacorp is proud to be a part of the SG 100 Women in Tech initiative," said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng.

"By leveraging the breadth of our national media network, we aim to showcase the talent and achievements of the nominees, and provide greater recognition of their contributions not just to the infotech sector, but to the broader business community and society at large.”

