Singapore Zoo to unveil immersive rainforest night walk during anniversary celebrations

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Zoo will be opening an immersive rainforest night walk in July as part of its 45th anniversary celebrations this year, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced at the tourism industry conference on Tuesday (Apr 17).

The night walk, which will be called Rainforest Lumina, allows visitors to navigate their own way around a one-kilometre trail.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Wildlife Reserve Singapore (WRS), which runs Singapore Zoo, said the Rainforest Lumina will be a "multimedia night walk on the wild side" - and set up to minimise disturbance to the park’s wildlife.

WRS also said the attraction will be a "seasonal event" where guests may explore a stretch of tropical rainforest.

According to STB’s deputy chief executive Melissa Ow, the attraction is part of WRS' efforts in offering visitors differentiated experiences. Besides the Singapore Zoo, WRS also runs the Night Safari and the River Safari.

Ms Ow noted that the Rainforest Lumina will be a complementary attraction to the Night Safari, and this will encourage visitors to visit both parks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is also a lesson from the Night Safari being so immensely popular and often oversubscribed," said Ms Ow. "So therefore, when you have a complementary night experience product, I think that works very well, especially for repeat visitors.



“What’s different about this attraction is that apart from the operating hours, it gives visitors a different perspective of what the zoo may look like at night."

WRS said it will announce more details on the Rainforest Lumina soon.