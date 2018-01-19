Singaporean arrested in Japan with S$2m worth of drugs in suitcase

OSAKA: A Singaporean man has been arrested at the Kansai International Airport in Osaka with nearly 3kg of stimulant drugs in his suitcase, Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun reported on Wednesday (Jan 17).

The drugs are believed to have a street value of 190 million yen (S$2.26 million).



The report identified the man as Bahktier Awal, 37, who works as a cleaner. Japanese authorities said that he had arrived at Kansai Airport from India on Dec 21 last year.

Bahktier admitted to knowing there were illegal items hidden in his suitcase, but said he did not know that they were drugs. He also said that he was instructed by a male acquaintance to deliver the suitcase to a home in Osaka.

Japanese police said investigations are ongoing.