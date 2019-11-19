Singaporean boy drowns in pool on board Genting Dream cruise ship

LANGKAWI: A 10-year-old Singaporean boy was found dead in a swimming pool on board the Genting Dream cruise ship while docked in Langkawi on Monday (Nov 18) afternoon.

The victim, Alan Heng Kai Lun, was on vacation with his mother and a friend on the vessel that had just arrived from Singapore, said Langkawi district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.

They were scheduled to leave for Phuket, Thailand, on Monday night.

“Padang Matsirat Police Station received an emergency call about 7.30pm regarding a drowning incident involving a child in the swimming pool of the cruise ship. Initial investigation found the victim was believed to have drowned.

“A pool attendant and many other visitors were bathing in the pool but failed to rescue the victim. Police have recorded statements of witnesses and pool attendants to facilitate the investigation,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal said the victim’s body has been sent to the Sultanah Maliha Langkawi Hospital.

He said the vessel, which was carrying 3,000 passengers, left for Phuket at 10.30pm.

Dream Cruises said in response to queries from CNA that passengers on the three-night cruise on Genting Dream had departed Singapore on Sunday.

"Dream Cruises is saddened to confirm that the boy has passed away," it said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and we offer our sincerest condolences."

Dream Cruises said an on board medical team had provided medical and resuscitation assistance to Alan, including administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

"Dream Cruises is cooperating with the relevant authorities on the reported incident and providing all the necessary assistance to the family members in this time of difficulty."

According to Dream Cruises' website, the ship has a waterslide park as well as a main pool deck and a kids water park.