Singaporean man detained under ISA charged with financing terrorism

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on Monday (Sep 16) for providing money for terrorist purposes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.



Ahmed Hussein Abdul Kadir has been detained since August 2018 under the Internal Security Act (ISA).



“He had been radicalised and wanted to undertake armed violence in support of the terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria,” MHA said in a press release.



An investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department found that Hussein had given S$1,059 on Jul 29, 2016 and US$62 (S$86) on Sep 3, 2016 to a person overseas who was facilitating terrorist acts.

According to court documents, the first transaction was made through Western Union Global Network to an individual named Patrick Gray, and the second was made through PayPal to another individual named Nzingha Kokayi.

Both amounts will be used to benefit a Sheikh Abdullah al-Faisal, who was facilitating terrorist acts, the court documents added.

"These acts of providing money in support of terrorist purposes are serious offences, regardless of the amount, under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act," said MHA.



If Hussein is convicted, the detention order against him will be cancelled and he will serve the jail term imposed by the court, the ministry added.



"To prevent him spreading his radical ideas to other inmates, he will be held separately and will continue to undergo rehabilitation whilst serving his prison sentence," MHA said.



At the end of the jail sentence, an assessment will be made to check if “he has been successfully rehabilitated or remains a threat to society”.



"If he remains a threat, he may be detained further under the ISA," the ministry said.



“Members of the public are reminded not to remit money, of any amount, or provide any support through the provision of services, supplies or any material to a terrorist organisation, or for facilitating or carrying out any terrorist act,” MHA added.



Anyone found guilty of providing property and services for terrorist purposes may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.



“Terrorism and its financing represent a grave threat to domestic and international security, and global action is required to deprive terrorist groups of funding and materials,” the ministry said.



“Singapore is part of this global effort and is strongly committed to combatting terrorism financing, regardless of whether the (money is) used to facilitate terrorist purposes locally or abroad.”



Anyone with information of such activities should inform the authorities promptly.

