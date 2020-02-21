Singaporean charged for illegally bringing in foreign workers

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old Singaporean has been charged under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act for illegally bringing foreign workers into Singapore.

Zheng Hongteng faces 139 charges of obtaining passes for foreign workers through four separate companies in the construction industry, but failing to employ them.

The companies were registered under four individuals who were paid monthly for facilitating the work pass applications, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a news release on Friday (Feb 21).

Before arriving in Singapore, the workers were told that they would have to source for their own employment.

The offences occurred between April 2013 and November 2015.

“Zheng faces another five charges of failing to pay the salaries of his employees, hired by a separate firm, thus violating the conditions of the work pass,” MOM added.

The case will be heard again on Mar 12. If found guilty, Zheng can be given a jail term of between six months and two years, and fined up to S$6,000.

He can also be caned if he is convicted of at least six cases in the same trial.