Singaporean driver, 21, questioned over car collision in Melbourne: Report

MELBOURNE: A 21-year-old Singaporean is reportedly being questioned by Australian authorities following a car accident in Melbourne that left two people fighting for their lives.

Nine News Melbourne reported on Sunday (Nov 25) that the accident, which took place at a road intersection near the city of Ballarat, involved a "car load of international students from Singapore".

They were traveling along a road known as Remembrance Drive on Saturday night when the 21-year-old driver reportedly failed to stop.

The car then collided with another car that was driven by a man who was with his 10-year-old daughter, the report added.



"It just represents to us a really classic example of inattention," Detective Sergeant Mark Amos was quoted as saying by Nine News Melbourne.



"At the moment, we are trying to get hold of their families overseas to give someone some very, very terrible news."

The Singaporean driver is being questioned by the authorities, Nine News Melbourne said.

According to Victoria Police in a news release, all five occupants from the car with the Singaporeans were taken to hospital. Two female passengers are suffering from life-threatening injuries while the rest - a female driver, female passenger and one male passenger - escaped with minor injuries.



The 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital for minor injuries, the news release said. Her father was not hurt.

Hours after the incident took place, two other accidents occurred in Melbourne.

A male passenger was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a car struck a pole in a suburb known as Cranbourne East at around 12.30am.



Another collision occurred at around 2am in the Greenvale suburb involving a Volkswagen Golf and a Mitsubishi Lancer. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

