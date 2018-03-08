Singaporean gets 13 years' jail in Batam for molesting 3 boys: Report

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was sentenced to 13 years' jail in Batam on Thursday (Mar 8) after he was found guilty of molesting three boys.



Mohammad Asri Sapuan, 46, was also fined 100 million rupiah (S$9,500), reported Indonesian media.

He was arrested last October on suspicion of molesting three boys - aged 12, 15 and 16 - in the art gallery where he lived and conducted classes.

According to the Jakarta Post, one of the boys' parents grew suspicious of him after reading a text message on their child's mobile phone. They then filed a police report.



Mohammad Asri was also found guilty of overstaying his visa in Batam, reported the Jakarta Post.