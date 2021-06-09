Singaporean housewife detained under Internal Security Act after escalation in radical behaviour

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean housewife has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after an "escalation" in her radical behaviour, said the Internal Security Department (ISD) on Wednesday (Jun 9).

Ruqayyah Ramli, 34, formerly a part-time freelance religious teacher, was previously issued with a restriction order after she was found to have been radicalised by her husband.



Her husband, Malaysian Mohd Firdaus Kamal Intdzam, was arrested and repatriated from Singapore in August last year for supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group.

On Apr 15, the Malaysian High Court sentenced him to three years' jail for possession of terrorism-related propaganda materials.



Ruqayyah was placed on a restriction order under the ISA. Since then, her radical behaviour and involvement in "activities prejudicial to Singapore's security" have escalated, ISD said.

"Ruqayyah has refused to make any genuine effort to participate in the rehabilitation programme, and remains entrenched in her radical beliefs," said the ISD.

"She continues to support ISIS’s violent actions and believes in the use of violence against the perceived enemies of Islam."

In contravention of her restriction order, Ruqayyah also persisted in communicating online with overseas ISIS supporters who were associates of her husband.

"She was thus detained to prevent her from progressing further down the violent radical path," said ISD.

The department said Ruqayyah had supported her husband's intention to join and fight for ISIS in Syria. She was willing to accompany him to the conflict zone, where she intended to take care of the family and assist wounded ISIS fighters, ISD said.



2 SINGAPOREANS RELEASED FROM DETENTION

Two self-radicalised Singaporeans were released from detention under

the ISA in May.

They had shown good progress in their rehabilitation and were assessed to no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive

detention, said ISD.

Mohamed Faishal Mohd Razali, 30, was detained in April 2018 after he wanted to pursue armed violence in overseas conflicts. He was released under a suspension direction last month.

Kuthubdeen Haja Najumudeen, 38, was also released on a restriction order last month. Haja was a follower of Sri Lankan radical preacher Zahran Hashim, the mastermind and one of the suicide bombers in the Sri Lanka Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in 2019.

