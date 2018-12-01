Singaporean charged with damaging London ambulance during World Cup: Reports

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old Singaporean has been charged with damaging an ambulance during the World Cup season earlier this year, British media reported.

Jian Kangyue, along with two Englishmen, were accused of cracking the vehicle's windscreen and making major dents in the bonnet after the World Cup quarter-final match between England and Sweden on Jul 7.

A Scottish woman was also caught on video dancing on top of the ambulance, which was parked on Southwark Street near London Bridge station, afterwards.

Jian, the Englishmen Scott Dennett and James Elton, as well as the woman named Larissa Bell, appeared at London's Camberwell Magistrates Court on Thursday (Nov 29), where they were charged with causing £6,867.42 (around S$12,000) in damage, reported the Daily Mail.

The damage was said to have left the ambulance out of service for 34 days.

Prosecutor Dami Eniola told the court that thousands of people had been gathered outside on the day to watch the match and support England. After the match, the crowd started moving to Southwark Street, the report cited her as saying.

"In total seven people were caught by social media footage to be seen on the vehicle," Eniola added.

Elton and Jian both reportedly pleaded not guilty during the hearing, while Bell and Dennett did not indicate pleas.

The suspects are said to be out on bail and will appear at the Inner London Crown Court on Jan 8.

We're delighted with the result, but this has put a big dampener on the celebrations for us: while our officer attended a call nearby, this car was damaged in Borough High Street during the celebrations after the game - it's now off the road to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/V71kOEn4OO — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) July 7, 2018



