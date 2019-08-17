Family holds wake for Singaporean kayaker who died in Malaysia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: The family and friends of Singaporean kayaker Josephine Puah Geok Tin who died in Malaysia paid tribute to her on Saturday (Aug 17).

Ms Puah, 57, went missing along with Singaporean Tan Eng Soon while kayaking in Mersing on Aug 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her body was eventually found in the waters off Kemaman, Terengganu on Wednesday and was brought back to Singapore on Friday.

A wake is being held from Saturday until Monday at the block in Tampines where she lived.

Ms Puah was a person who always wanted everybody to be happy, her son Louis Pang said on Saturday.

"She would be the first to be like, 'fun things, I'm in'. She's always the most 'on' person," he said. "She wants everybody to be happy - if I have people I love around me, I'm happy ... you know? And that is how she lived.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don't believe she missed any moment in her life."

Calling her a "cheerful lady", Ms Puah's friend Ben Chew spoke of her sense of humour.

"She's a cheerful lady, liked to joke a lot, and very helpful," he said. "And she liked sports so much - dragonboat, canoeing, mountain climbing, cycling. Everything she liked."

The search for Ms Puah's fellow kayaker Mr Tan is still ongoing.

Malaysian authorities on Saturday expanded the search area for the 62-year-old as the search and rescue operation entered a ninth day.