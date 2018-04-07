Singaporean killed, 13 injured as bus crashes on way from Genting

KUALA LUMPUR: One Singaporean has died and 13 people were injured in a bus crash on the Karak-Kuala Lumpur Expressway in Malaysia on Saturday (Apr 7).

A spokesman at the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said it received a distress call at about 3.30 pm on an accident involving a bus and a lorry.

He said an engine from the Selayang Fire and Rescue station was then sent to the scene.

“The accident involved 12 Singapore nationals and two locals. All the injured were sent to Selayang Hospital for treatment,” he told Bernama.

The tour bus was on its way back to Singapore from Genting Highlands, Malaysia media reported.



Astro Radio Traffic said at about 6.30pm that the accident was "causing a bad jam in both directions".



The cause of the accident is being investigated.

