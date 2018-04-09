Singaporean killed, 2 injured in Iceland car crash: Report

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean was killed, and two injured in a fatal car accident in South Iceland last Wednesday (Apr 4), according to Iceland Magazine.

The three Singaporeans, all 24 years old, were driving on Ring Road, just outside the village of Vik when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to roll over a few times before landing on the side of the road, the magazine reported.

The driver suffered critical injuries and had to be airlifted in a rescue helicopter by the Icelandic Coast Guard to the National University Hospital in Reykjavik.

The two passengers in the car were taken to the hospital in an ambulance and did not suffer critical injuries, according to the magazine.



The driver was pronounced dead on Wednesday night.

Channel NewsAsia understands that consular assistance is being rendered to the Singaporeans involved in the accident and their families.



The South Icelandic police said in a Facebook post that everyone in the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.



The police added last Thursday that investigations into the cause of the accident are still ongoing.



The South Iceland police added that four people have died in traffic accidents in its precinct this year.

