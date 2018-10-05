Singaporean killed in motorcycle crash in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN, Penang: A Singaporean biker was killed after the high-powered motorbike he was riding was involved in an accident with a car at the junction of Jalan Mount Erskine and Jalan Gottlieb on Wednesday morning (Oct 3).

Harvinder Singh Harbajan Singh, 42, met the accident at 1.10am, said northeast district police chief Che Zamani Che Awang.

He died on the spot due to severe head and chest injuries while the 25-year-old car driver escaped unhurt.

“The accident occurred when the Perodua Alza car, which had stopped for the red traffic light (and) was about to turn to the right to Jalan Mount Erskine after the green light, was rammed by the victim's motorcycle which came from the opposite direction," the police chief said.

He said according to initial investigations the motorcyclist did not stop at the traffic light despite it being red and the case was being investigated.