Singaporean man who allegedly faked own kidnapping in Vietnam arrested

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly faked his own kidnapping in Vietnam, said the Singapore Police Force on Thursday (Mar 21).

Police said they were alerted to the purported kidnapping of a Singaporean man on Feb 27 at about 10.35pm.

"The man had informed his relatives that he had been kidnapped in Vietnam, and requested that a sum of US$15,000 be transferred to his bank account for his release," said the police in a news release.

With the assistance of Vietnamese police, it was established that the man was not kidnapped, and was safe and Vietnam.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to have staged his own kidnapping, so that his relatives would send money to him," said the police.

The man was arrested at Changi Airport just after midnight on Wednesday. Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of cheating, the man could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

