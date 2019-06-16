Singaporean motorcyclist decapitated in Johor Bahru road accident

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean man was decapitated when his BMW motorcycle was involved in a freak accident with a van along Jalan Gelang Patah near Iskandar Puteri on Saturday (Jun 15).

Iskandar Puteri police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar on Sunday said the 43-year-old motorcyclist was heading to Ulu Choh from Gelang Patah when he crashed into the Toyota Hiace van driven by a Malaysian man at about 9.30am.

“Initial investigation found that the accident occurred when the van turned right and the victim who was coming fast from the opposite direction crashed right into it," he said.

“The high-speed impact of the collision resulted in the victim being decapitated and thrown onto the middle of the road."

The 28-year-old van driver was not injured in the accident.



The victim’s remains were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a postmortem and the case is being investigated.



