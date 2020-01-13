Singaporean on trial for funding Islamic State propaganda in first case of terrorism financing

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man accused of financing terrorism stood trial on Monday (Jan 13) in what is the first case of its kind in Singapore under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act.

Imran Kassim, 36, is accused of providing money to a person in Turkey for the publication of Islamic State (ISIS) propaganda about six years ago.

Asked whether he pleaded guilty or claimed trial, Imran answered: "I can't plead guilty or not plead guilty because I don't recognise Singapore law. I only recognise Islamic law."

Prompted by the judge, Imran clarified that he referred to Islamic Sharia law.

"The only thing I will do is I will admit I did do the transfer," he said.

He was charged in April last year with providing S$450 to a person in Turkey in October 2014 for the publication of ISIS propaganda.

He allegedly remitted the money through Western Union Global Network to a Mohamad Alsaied Alhmidan.

"Terrorism is a transnational scourge and Singapore takes its duties as a member of the global community seriously in its unending fight against terrorism, and accordingly, terrorism financing," said Deputy Public Prosecutors Nicholas Khoo and Foo Shi Hao.

Mr Khoo said Imran transferred the money knowing that it would benefit ISIS by, "amongst other things, garnering more support for ISIS and raising awareness for ISIS".

They will present the court records of the transfer that took place on Oct 31, 2014, bearing Imran's handwriting and signature, as well as Imran's statements.

Imran, who was previously represented by a law firm that has since discharged itself, is representing himself in the trial.

He has been detained under the Internal Security Act since August 2017 and issued a detention order for intending to undertake armed violence overseas.

Imran was ushered into the court by four men in plainclothes.

If found guilty of providing property for the benefit of a terrorist or terrorist entity, Imran can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined a maximum S$500,000, or both.