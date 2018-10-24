SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old Singaporean man died in a paragliding accident in northern India, less than a month after he survived the Indonesia tsunami-quake where he rescued a little girl.



Ng Kok Choong was found dead on Tuesday (Oct 23), a day after he went missing, according to an obituary on the Air Sports Federation of Singapore (AFS) website.



Mr Ng had taken off with his paraglider at about 11am on Monday at Bir-Billing, Himachal Pradesh when “the weather turned for the worst”, said AFS.

He did not return to his hotel and was found the next day by Indian authorities using a helicopter, said the federation.



His body was spotted lying on the hills of Baijnath town, reported The Tribune.

"When the rescue team reached him, he was dead. The cause of the death could only be revealed after postmortem," said the sub-divisional magistrate of Baijnath.



According to The Tribune, Mr Ng was in India to participate in the Paragliding World Cup which begins on Oct 27.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend, Ng Kok Choong, a beautiful soul who flew with us these many years," said AFS.

"He was selfless, brave and always moving for the next challenge ... Coming from a commando background during his National Service years, his always-can-do attitude was highly appreciated and admired by his mates.

"We pray for your soul, our dear friend. We will miss you. Rest in peace."

Mr Ng, a 53-year-old retiree, was in Palu last month for a paragliding competition when he was caught in the middle of the powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake which also triggered a tsunami.

Mr Ng, along with a friend, managed to pull out a little girl who was stuck under the debris of a hotel.