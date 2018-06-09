Singaporean wins 800 million won jackpot in South Korea: Yonhap

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old Singaporean won a mega jackpot worth 884.8 million won (US$800,000) in South Korea, Yonhap news reported on Saturday (Jun 9), citing casino officials.

The 45-year-old Singaporean, who was not named, made the fortune at Paradise City, a foreigners-only casino located in Incheon's Yeongjongdo district.

Advertisement

The winner played various casino games from Friday evening before becoming Paradise City's seventh mega jackpot winner.

Paradise City's casino in Incheon is one of South Korea's largest foreigners-only casinos. Its three other casinos are located in Seoul, Busan and Jeju. All four casinos have a jackpot ceiling of 1 billion won per win.

In March, a mega jackpot winner walked away with a record 988 million won from the casino's branch in Seoul.