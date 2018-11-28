Singaporean woman in Australia car accident dies in hospital

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman involved in last Saturday's car crash in the Australian state of Victoria has died in hospital, state police said in a news release on Wednesday (Nov 28).



The 20-year-old victim was among five Singaporeans in the car, which was driven by Nasuha Nasser.

Two of the passengers, aged 20, remain in hospital in a stable condition, said Victoria police.

It was reported that one of the injured is Nasuha’s twin sister, who suffered serious head and chest injuries. She was flown to Royal Melbourne Hospital after the accident, according to 9News.

Nasuha, 21, was charged on Sunday with negligently causing serious injury and dangerous driving causing serious injury.

Those charges will now be reviewed, said Victoria police, given that one of the injured has died.

Saturday’s accident happened at the intersection of Remembrance Drive and Madden Road in Windermere, 130km from Melbourne.

Nasuha allegedly failed to stop at a give way sign at the intersection, causing their blue Renault to collide with a white car before hitting a tree.

Nasuha is on bail and was due to appear at Ballarat Magistrates’ Court on Feb 21.