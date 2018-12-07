Singaporean woman dies in bus accident en route to Genting: Reports

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman died on Friday (Dec 7) after the bus she was in met with an accident en route to Malaysia's Genting Highlands, Malaysian media reported.

Ms Serina Mat Idris, 27, died at the scene of the accident after she was thrown out from the upper deck of the bus, according to a report on Utusan Online.



A Bernama report said the bus had hit the back of a lorry at around 11.50am while travelling along a highway in Seremban in Negeri Sembilan.



The bus was unable to stop in time to avoid the lorry that had stalled in the third lane, said Seremban police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh.



"The bus hit the rear of the lorry and the impact of the crash caused the 27-year-old Singaporean victim to be thrown out of the bus, while the lorry veered to the right shoulder of the road," he said in a statement. “The front part of the bus was severely damaged."

The lorry that was hit by the bus in the accident in Seremban, Malaysia on Dec 7, 2018. (Photo: Bernama)

Five other people, including the bus driver and one person in the lorry, were injured in the accident. They were taken to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban.

Ms Serina's body was also taken to the hospital for a post-mortem.

Rescuers found the 44-year-old bus driver trapped in his seat and took about 10 minutes to free him, State Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said.



Fifteen other bus passengers and the lorry driver escaped without injuries, he added.



Investigations are ongoing.

