Singaporeans advised to avoid travel to the Maldives: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans were urged to avoid all non-essential travel to the Maldives after a state of emergency was declared in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a travel advisory on Tuesday (Feb 6).



A 15-day state of emergency was declared in the popular tourist destination as heavily armed troops stormed the country's top court and former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom was arrested on Monday.



"In view of the unstable situation in the Maldives, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to the Maldives until the situation stabilises," said the MFA.

"Singapore has no diplomatic representation in the Maldives which constrains our ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency."



The statement added that for those already in the Maldives, they are "strongly advised to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for your personal safety, including to monitor the news closely and heed the instructions of local authorities".

"You should avoid protest and large public gatherings. You should also purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage," MFA said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singaporeans were strongly encouraged to register online with the MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they wish to be contactable should the need arise, said authorities.



The MFA also advised Singaporeans to stay in touch with family and friends.



Those who need consular assistance while in the Maldives may contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office at :



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg



