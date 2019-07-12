Singaporeans advised to avoid travelling to Myanmar's Rakhine State amid violence

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have been advised to avoid travelling to several areas in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine State and Chin State due to violent clashes there.



In a travel advisory dated Jul 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Singaporeans should avoid the townships of Buthidaung, Kyauktaw, Maungdaw, Minbya, Mrauk-U, Ponnagyun and Rathedaung in northern Rakhine State, as well as Paletwa township in neighbouring Chin State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Singaporeans should also consider deferring non-essential travel to other parts of Rakhine State, as the security situation is fluid and can deteriorate quickly," said MFA.

Singaporeans currently in Rakhine State or travelling to Myanmar are strongly advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, MFA added. These include monitoring the local news closely and heeding the instructions of the local authorities.



They should purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage, as well as stay in touch with family and friends, MFA said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Singaporeans are also strongly encouraged to e-Register with MFA so that they can be contacted if necessary.

Those in need of urgent consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Yangon or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office:



Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Myanmar

238 Dhamazedi Road, Bahan Township, Yangon

Telephone: +95-1-559-001, +95-1-559-916

Duty phone: +95-9-250-863-840

Email: singemb_ygn@mfa.sg



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Telephone: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg