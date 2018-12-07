Singaporeans advised to defer travel to Kuala Lumpur ahead of large-scale rally: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur in light of rallies taking place at various locations in and around the Malaysian capital on Saturday (Dec 8).

"According to media reports, a large-scale rally will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at Dataran Merdeka on Dec 8, 2018. Current indications are that turnout at the event may number in the tens of thousands," the MFA said in a travel advisory on Friday.

"There are also media reports of another large rally taking place in Petaling Jaya at Padang Timur on the same day.

"As with large congregations or demonstrations, there is a possibility that limited and isolated skirmishes might take place. There may also be traffic disruptions and other disturbances that will impact travellers."



The advisory added: "Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur for the time being.

"Singaporeans who are currently in Kuala Lumpur are advised to stay vigilant and avoid large gatherings, monitor local media for developments and heed the instructions of the local authorities."



MFA said Singaporeans are encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

The MFA also advised Singaporeans to stay in touch with family and friends.

Those who need consular assistance may contact the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office at:

Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur

209 Jalan Tun Razak

50400 Kuala Lumpur

Telephone: +60 321 616 277

Duty Officer Telephone: +60 1665 610 400

Email: singhc_kul@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

