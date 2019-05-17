Six Singaporeans arrested, drugs worth S$100,000 seized in raids: CNB

SINGAPORE: Six Singaporean men were arrested and drugs with an estimated street value of S$100,000 were seized on Thursday (May 16) evening after raids by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).



Officers from CNB discovered the drugs after searching properties in Tanjong Pagar, Upper Boon Keng Road and Bishan.

CNB said it received information on Thursday about an impending drug transaction in the Tanjong Pagar area. Officers deployed there observed two suspected drug traffickers who met up and then parted ways shortly after.



The first suspect, a 38-year-old, returned to his residence in the area while the other suspect, a 44-year-old, left in a taxi.



A team of officers arrested the 44-year-old when the taxi came to a stop along Victoria Street. About 32g of Ice and an improvised drug-smoking apparatus were found.



A separate team of officers raided the property of the 38-year-old suspect and arrested the man. About 7g of Ice and drug-taking utensils were confiscated.



He was escorted to the lift lobby on the 16th floor of the block, where officers found about 5g of cannabis and four fragmented Ecstasy tablets in a bag that was stuffed into the dry riser.



A 39-year-old suspected drug abuser was also arrested in the area, CNB added.



Drugs recovered from a unit near Upper Boon Keng Road. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Later that day, CNB officers raided a unit in the Upper Boon Keng Road area and arrested a 45-year-old man. The suspect is believed to be associated with the 38-year-old man who was arrested in Tanjong Pagar, CNB said.



About 23g of Ice, 29 Erimin-5 tablets, 19 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of ketamine and new psychoactive substances were seized.



In a separate operation on Thursday night, CNB officers stormed a unit near Bishan Street 12, where two men, aged 30 and 33, were arrested.

About 153g of synthetic cannabis, 16 Erimin-5 tablets, 15 Ecstasy tablets, a small amount of Ice and some drug utensils were recovered.



Prior to the arrest, CNB officers noticed that one of the men had thrown an item down the rubbish chute of the block.



Both suspects were brought to the chute bin on the ground floor and a total of about 518g of Ice, 39g of ketamine, 953 Ecstasy tablets, 260 Erimin-5 tablets and some drug-taking utensils were recovered from within a plastic bag in the chute bin.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



A total of 580g of Ice was seized in the operations. This amount is enough to feed the addiction of about 331 drug abusers for a week, CNB said.

